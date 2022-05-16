Charles Barkley Shocked On Sunday Night: NBA World Reacts

Charles Barkley lives outside of Phoenix. He was hoping he would get to return home for the Western Conference Finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors. That won't be happening, though.

Dallas blew out Phoenix, 123-90, in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals on Sunday night.

Barkley was shocked.

Warriors vs. Mavs will be fun, but Barkley is understandably saddened that he won't get to go home for work.

Fans are enjoying the sadness.

"LMAO. Seems like he took a beating to his face," one fan tweeted.

"Sunday Scaries," another fan wrote.

"Chuck you BIG mad and imma need that apology to my Mavs," another fan wrote.

That apology likely won't be coming, but Barkley was admittedly shocked on Sunday night.

The Mavs and the Warriors are set to begin the Western Conference Finals later this week.