Charles Barkley Made A Ridiculous Argument For Pro Athletes Getting Vaccine Priority

In the current non-bubbled environment, the NBA is learning just how difficult it is to get through a season. We’ve seen a number of positive tests within the league so far, including an instance of a player being pulled off the bench with a test result that was discovered during a game. Charles Barkley has a proposal to fix it, that probably won’t go over well at all with the general public.

Like… just everything else about society right now, things may not be able to return to “normal” until we get widespread availability of the COVID-19 vaccines. Right now, the rollout is not going nearly as quickly as anyone had hoped when the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines became available.

Professional athletes are probably going to be pretty far down the priority list when it comes to vaccine distribution. Players are all still on the younger side, and are generally in very good shape without the comorbidities that would put someone early on the distribution curve in most states. One former NBA legend, TNT’s Charles Barkley, disagrees though.

“I think they should let the NBA players and coaches all get the vaccine. That’s just my personal opinion,” he said on Thursday’s Inside The NBA. “We need 300 million shots. Give a thousand to some NBA players… NFL players, hockey players.”

Charles Barkley says NBA/NFL players should jump the line and get vaccine shots because they pay more taxes than normal people pic.twitter.com/ce5y1WTTOk — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 15, 2021

“Listen: as much taxes as these players pay — let me repeat that — as much taxes as these players pay, they deserve some preferential treatment,” Barkley continued, giving what has to be one of the more unpopular arguments for vaccine priority that we’ve heard, whether it be from politics, sports, or any other subject.

Yes, a few thousand vaccines is not a huge percentage of the overall number that is needed in this country in total. And maybe there’s an argument to be made that some athletes taking the vaccine publicly could help promote the effort and prove that it’s safe. Saying that athletes should get preferential treatment because they pay a lot in taxes is ridiculous though, especially given the debates over income inequality in the country.

Hopefully vaccine production and distribution ramps up to the point where athletes can get them soon, but putting them ahead of at-risk populations and healthcare workers would be ridiculous.

[Insider]