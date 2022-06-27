Charles Barkley Video Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Charles Barkley commentates from the booth during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match)

A TikTok involving the legendary Charles Barkley is making the rounds on social media this week.

In the video, Barkley is asked by a woman to operate her phone and record a video. Barkley struggles. He doesn't know what TikTok is and just can't quite get the video angle right.

He then asks to be in the video and wants to go to selfie mode. The former NBA star can't figure that out either.

Barkley may or may not have had a few drinks beforehand. You be the judge.

"This is exactly how I want Charles Barkley to work a cell phone," said Bobby Reagan.

Sir Charles needs a lesson in technology. Maybe his TNT teammate Shaquille O'Neal can help him out.

Never change, Charles.

The former NBA superstar and now basketball analyst certainly appears to be enjoying the off-season.