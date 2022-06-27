Charles Barkley Video Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts
A TikTok involving the legendary Charles Barkley is making the rounds on social media this week.
In the video, Barkley is asked by a woman to operate her phone and record a video. Barkley struggles. He doesn't know what TikTok is and just can't quite get the video angle right.
He then asks to be in the video and wants to go to selfie mode. The former NBA star can't figure that out either.
Barkley may or may not have had a few drinks beforehand. You be the judge.
"This is exactly how I want Charles Barkley to work a cell phone," said Bobby Reagan.
Sir Charles needs a lesson in technology. Maybe his TNT teammate Shaquille O'Neal can help him out.
Never change, Charles.
The former NBA superstar and now basketball analyst certainly appears to be enjoying the off-season.