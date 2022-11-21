Charles Barkley's Controversial Political Opinion Going Viral

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Charles Barkley commentates from the booth during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match)

Charles Barkley is trending on social media for something controversial he said while on CNN earlier this month.

The NBA on TNT analyst appeared on CNN during the elections earlier this month. During his appearance, Barkley made a controversial statement on gay people.

Barkley said that he believes Black people treat gay people worse than anyone.

"One thing that's always disappointed me: Black people treat gay people, we are the worst when it comes to treating gay people," Barkley said.

"It's always bothered me."

One thing about Barkley is that he is always going to speak his mind, regardless of the consequences.

Clearly, this is how Barkley feels, but that doesn't mean it's accurate.

The "Inside the NBA" analyst recently signed a massive, 10-year extension with Turner Sports, that should keep him on television for several years to come. Like him or not, the former NBA star is not going away anytime soon.