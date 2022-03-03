Charles Barkley’s Pick For Greatest Sports Story Of All-Time

During the latest episode of “The Draymond Green Show,” NBA legend Charles Barkley revealed his pick for the greatest story in the history of sports.

Barkley believes LeBron James’ career belongs at the top of the list. That’s because the former No. 1 pick lived up to sky-high expectations from a very young age.

“I’m an MJ guy, I want to make that clear. But I think what LeBron has accomplished is arguably the greatest story in sports history,” Barkley said. “Because No. 1, he was that good from Day 1. As great as Kobe and Kevin Garnett and guys like that became, they were not good their first few years. But LeBron was good from Day 1. And for him to never have gotten in trouble and kept that level of excellence up. I think it’s one of the greatest stories ever, in my opinion.”

The national media started covering James during his days at St. Vincent–St. Mary High School. He could’ve went to college to further develop his skills, but he ultimately chose to go pro.

Though there was so much pressure on his shoulders, James proved as a 19-year-old rookie that he was the real deal.

"It's arguably the greatest story in sports history" Charles Barkley and @Money23Green discuss the greatness of LeBron James 👑 pic.twitter.com/05gZ9RBHaq — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) March 3, 2022

Draymond Green agreed with Barkley’s stance on James’ career.

“He probably had the highest expectations of any player, but especially high school player, ever coming to the NBA. Even Michael Jordan didn’t have the expectations to become who Michael Jordan became,” Green said. “LeBron probably had the highest expectations. Not only did he live up to them, he exceeded them.”

Not everyone is going to agree with Barkley and Green, but you can’t deny that they made a pretty convincing argument.