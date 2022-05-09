Charles Barkley's Suggestion Is Going Viral: NBA World Reacts

LAFAYETTE HILL, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley looks on while smoking a cigar during the Julius Erving Golf Classic at The ACE Club on September 11, 2017 in Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images for PGD Global)

Charles Barkley has a "solution" to the NBA's fan problem. Unsurprisingly, that solution is trending on social media.

Sunday night, the legendary NBA big man turned analyst offered up his idea to create better behavior by unruly fans. Barkley offered up his comments in the wake of the Chris Paul family incident in Dallas on Sunday afternoon.

Barkley believes once a game, a player should get to fight a fan at halfcourt.

“We can just put an end to all of this stuff,” Barkley said on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” last night. “Some of the stuff these fans say. Let’s take it right down to center court for five minutes. I’ve always said that.”

He continued.

“Just give me five minutes at center court with him,” Barkley said. “You ain’t gonna press no charges. Ain’t nobody gonna be sued civilly. Say what you just said to me right to my face for these five minutes. I’ma beat your ass. I’ma beat the hell out of you. I’m gonna take my time. I’m not gonna beat him up quickly. I’m gonna jab him a little bit, then I’ma lay the haymakers on they ass.”

It seems unlikely that the NBA will sign off on that...

Still, fans appreciate the ingenuity.

"I still can’t believe this show is not PPW. Best of television, and I’m not even a big basketball fan," one fan tweeted.

"Just bring the fan to center court, give him a mic and dare him to repeat what he said," another fan suggested.

"Just because you pay a ticket to see a game doesn’t give you the right to verbally abuse somebody. Just because they make a lot of money doesn’t make it right. The same folks that say it’s cool would cry a river if somebody came to their job and did that to them," one fan added.

"I’ve always said with basketball fights just treat it like hockey. You wanna go? Go to center court, throw em and follow the code that you don’t hit em when they’re down. Each get a tech or kicked out. Done," another fan added.

Game 5 of the Mavericks vs. Suns series is set for Tuesday night.