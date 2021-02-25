Fans Upset With Hornets Annnouncer’s Nickname For Miles Bridges

Nicknames can be a touchy subject. The Charlotte Hornets broadcast crew found that out the hard way late on Wednesday night.

After third-year forward Miles Bridges hit an important late-game three, the local announcers referred to him as “Agent Zero.” The Hornets went on the beat the Phoenix Suns 124-121, due in part to the 22-year-old’s huge shot, but many fans found themselves hung up on the nickname.

The moniker “Agent 0” was commonly used for Washington Wizards star Gilbert Arenas during his playing days. The elite scoring point guard endeared himself to the nation’s capitol over the course of eight seasons and is still widely considered to be one of the franchise’s best ever players.

FanDuel host and popular NBA Twitter user Rob Perez picked up on the nickname use almost immediately and summed up the thoughts of numerous fans.

“Miles Bridges just made a clutch 3 and the Hornets broadcast called him Agent Zero. the audacity,” Perez tweeted.

Even the Hornets third-year forward echoed the sentiment that there’s only one player deserving of the nickname.

“I agree Agent 0 off limits,” Bridges wrote in response to Perez.

I agree Agent 0 off limits — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) February 25, 2021

At least Bridges seems to have settled any conflict that might’ve started with Wizards fans. The third-year player out Michigan State has a long way to go before matching Arenas.

The 22-year-old is having another solid year in Charlotte. Despite a slight drop-off in playing time (26.2 minutes per game), Bridges has still found a way to make an impact in multiple ways. Through 31 games, he’s averaging 9.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. He’s also shooting over 47 percent from the floor and 37.6 percent from beyond the arc.

However, Arenas was a staple in the NBA by his third season. The year marked his first in Washington and his game only improved from there. He made the Eastern Conference All Star team in each of the next three years and led the Wizards to three straight playoff appearances.

That just about ends any potential debate. While Bridges has his whole career in front of him, for now, there’s just one “Agent Zero.”