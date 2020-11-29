The Spun

Celtics, Hornets Agree To A Gordon Hayward Trade

Boston Celtics shooting guard Gordon Hayward.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Gordon Hayward #20 of the Boston Celtics plays after being injured during the first quarter against the Miami Heat in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 19, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

After some negotiations and red tape, the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets have finally agreed on a Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Hayward has signed the veteran swingman and dealt him to Charlotte, along with a pair of future second-round picks for a conditional future second-rounder.

Hayward agreed to a four-year, $120 million deal with the Hornets in free agency last week. The Celtics also pick up a trade exception as part of the deal.

Hayward spent three seasons with Boston, though his first campaign was cut short by a gruesome leg injury on opening night.

Last year, the 10-year veteran  averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 52 games. However, he was limited to only five playoff appearances due to injury.

Charlotte owner Michael Jordan is hoping that Hayward, along with No. 3 overall draft pick LaMelo Ball, can help rejuvenate the struggling Hornets franchise.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.