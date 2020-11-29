Celtics, Hornets Agree To A Gordon Hayward Trade

After some negotiations and red tape, the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets have finally agreed on a Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Hayward has signed the veteran swingman and dealt him to Charlotte, along with a pair of future second-round picks for a conditional future second-rounder.

Hayward agreed to a four-year, $120 million deal with the Hornets in free agency last week. The Celtics also pick up a trade exception as part of the deal.

Hayward spent three seasons with Boston, though his first campaign was cut short by a gruesome leg injury on opening night.

Last year, the 10-year veteran averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 52 games. However, he was limited to only five playoff appearances due to injury.

Charlotte owner Michael Jordan is hoping that Hayward, along with No. 3 overall draft pick LaMelo Ball, can help rejuvenate the struggling Hornets franchise.