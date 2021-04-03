Charlotte Hornets Announce Injury Update For Gordon Hayward

Gordon Hayward has been durable for the Charlotte Hornets for most of the 2020-21 season, but unfortunately the injury bug got to him on Friday night.

During last night’s Hornets-Pacers game, Hayward stepped awkwardly on Myles Turner’s foot and immediately fell to the ground in pain. He left the game in the second quarter and did not return.

Moments ago, the Hornets had an unfortunate update to share regarding Hayward’s injury. It turns out the All-Star forward suffered a right foot sprain and will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks.

This is a crushing blow for both Hayward and the Hornets. He’s appeared in all but four games this year for the team, averaging 19.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest.

Charlotte Hornets say Gordon Hayward has suffered a right foot sprain and will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 3, 2021

Charlotte signed Hayward to a four-year, $128 million contract this past offseason with the hope that he can lead the franchise to the playoffs.

The Hornets are firmly in the playoff race right now, but Hayward’s absence can really affect how the team performs down the stretch.

Hayward isn’t the only marquee player on Charlotte’s roster that’s out for the foreseeable future. A little over a week ago, the team announced that rookie guard LaMelo Ball fractured his wrist.

The Hornets will have to hold down the fort without Ball and Hayward, as they try to clinch a playoff berth this season for the first time since 2016.