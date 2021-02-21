Dell Curry’s Reaction To Steph Curry’s Absence Went Viral

Steph Curry was not able to play in Saturday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets after feeling sick before tipoff.

The Warriors lost to the Hornets, 102-100, with Curry sidelined due to a sickness.

“Going through his usual warm-up routine, he just did not feel well at all,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the loss. “And so he came back in, saw the Charlotte team doctor, went out, tried to warm up and just wasn’t feeling good. And so we made the decision, the training staff and Steph and I, we all made the decision to not play him.

“We’ll see how he’s doing [Sunday]. … There were no [COVID-19] protocols in place. Just him feeling sick.”

Steph’s father, Dell Curry, was on the call for the Hornets’ broadcast. His reaction to his son’s absence went viral on social media.

Hornets announcers trying to figure out where Steph Curry is, after he warmed up but not in lineup tonight.

Dell Curry: “Want me to send a text to his phone?” — Joe Person (@josephperson) February 21, 2021

Thankfully, Curry’s absence is not believed to be COVID-19 related. The Warriors hope that he will be back on the floor soon.

Clearly, they need him.

“Our offense is based on Steph,” Kerr said. “Obviously our pace, everything else. So it took us some time to get our feet on the ground. But once we did, I thought we really competed well and did everything necessary to win the game. We fought, we competed together.”