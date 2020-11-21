Look: Gordon Hayward’s Wife Reacts To Free Agency Decision

The wife of NBA forward Gordon Hayward has reacted to her husband’s free agency decision on Saturday afternoon.

Gordon Hayward is leaving the Boston Celtics after three frustrating seasons. The small forward did not opt in to the final year of his contract for 2020-21. So, Gordon Hayward became a free agent and reportedly received interest from the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks.

In a surprising move, Gordon Hayward agreed to a deal with the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets are reportedly giving Hayward a four-year, $120 million deal.

ESPN.com had some details on the signing:

Hayward signed an offer sheet with Charlotte in 2014 as a restricted free agent, but the Utah Jazz matched the offer and kept him. The Celtics have lost two max contract players to free agency in the past two years — Kyrie Irving and Hayward. To make room for Hayward’s contract, the Hornets will waive Nic Batum’s $27.1 million expiring contract, according to The Charlotte Observer. The move will spread out Batum’s cap hit over the next three seasons.

Gordon Hayward’s wife, Robyn Hayward, took to Instagram following the news. She said she enjoyed her time in Boston, but is looking forward to Charlotte.

It had to be a tumultuous time in Boston for the Haywards, as Gordon dealt with an extremely serious injury and never reached the level he was at in Utah.

Still, it appears they enjoyed their time in the city and are looking forward to a fresh start in Charlotte.

The NBA’s 2020-21 season is scheduled to begin in mid-December.