Gordon Hayward’s Botched Thanksgiving Turkey Is Going Viral

Like many of us, All-Star forward Gordon Hayward is busy prepping his Thanksgiving turkey today. But unlike most people, he’s having an unusually rough time making it.

Taking to Instagram today, Hayward’s wife Robin revealed the results of Gordon’s turkey duties. The result was a mess with bones everywhere, discoloration and a platter that looked completely botched.

Hayward looked heartbroken at the results of his hard work. But his family wasn’t exactly there to console him.

His wife and the rest of the family couldn’t stop laughing or looking disappointed as they looked on to his work. “Chef Gordon,” meanwhile, kept looking back to the YouTube video for tips and advice.

Chef Gordon Hayward cooks a turkey 🦃 (via robynmhayward/IG) pic.twitter.com/9Fup3lSn9I — Overtime (@overtime) November 26, 2020

Hayward is all set to join the Charlotte Hornets after spending the last three seasons with the Boston Celtics. The former 2017 All-Star signed a four-year, $120 million deal to play alongside LaMelo Ball with Michael Jordan watching on the sideline.

But injuries have largely robbed Hayward of the form that saw him make the All-Star game with the Utah Jazz. He’s played a grand total of 125 games over the past three seasons, averaging 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists in the process.

For his career he has averaged 15.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Hopefully his form on the court for Charlotte isn’t as bad as his cooking form.

Would you trust Gordon Hayward to cook you a meal?

