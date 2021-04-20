Hornets Announce Promising Injury Update For LaMelo Ball

The Charlotte Hornets announced some promising news Monday night regarding the health of star rookie point guard LaMelo Ball.

Ball, who fractured his right wrist in a game against the Los Angeles Clippers on March 20, has been cleared for individual basketball activity. Ball had his cast removed earlier today and a CT scan showed his wrist has healed.

The Rookie of the Year candidate had surgery on his wrist after the injury and was four-to-five week recovery timeline, which wound up being accurate.

OFFICIAL: LaMelo Ball underwent further evaluation on his right wrist today in New York City. Ball’s cast was removed and a CT scan confirmed the wrist has healed. He has been cleared to return to individual basketball activity. https://t.co/as0A73uvHL | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/Q6KWfX9atG — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) April 20, 2021

No date has been set for Ball to return to game action, but he should be back well before the end of the regular season on May 16.

In fact, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski anticipates Ball making it back before the end of the month.

There’s optimism that LaMelo Ball could be ready to return to the lineup in 7-10 days, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/i3and2SLWf — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 20, 2021

Through the first 41 games of his NBA career, Ball is averaging 15.9 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per contest. He’s proven himself more than worthy of the investment of the No. 3 overall pick, which is where Charlotte selected him last fall.

Right now, the Hornets are 28-28 on the season and in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. At minimum, they seem like a lock to make the NBA play-in tournament this postseason.

Getting a chance to see LaMelo Ball in his first playoff action will be a treat for all NBA fans.