Hornets Announce Promising Injury Update For LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball makes his NBA debut for the Charlotte Hornets.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 12: LaMelo Ball #2 of the Charlotte Hornets looks on during the first half of their game at Spectrum Center on December 12, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Charlotte Hornets announced some promising news Monday night regarding the health of star rookie point guard LaMelo Ball.

Ball, who fractured his right wrist in a game against the Los Angeles Clippers on March 20, has been cleared for individual basketball activity. Ball had his cast removed earlier today and a CT scan showed his wrist has healed.

The Rookie of the Year candidate had surgery on his wrist after the injury and was four-to-five week recovery timeline, which wound up being accurate.

No date has been set for Ball to return to game action, but he should be back well before the end of the regular season on May 16.

In fact, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski anticipates Ball making it back before the end of the month.

Through the first 41 games of his NBA career, Ball is averaging 15.9 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per contest. He’s proven himself more than worthy of the investment of the No. 3 overall pick, which is where Charlotte selected him last fall.

Right now, the Hornets are 28-28 on the season and in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. At minimum, they seem like a lock to make the NBA play-in tournament this postseason.

Getting a chance to see LaMelo Ball in his first playoff action will be a treat for all NBA fans.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.