A Charlotte Hornets player’s tweet about Michael Jordan is going viral on social media in anticipation of The Last Dance‘s final episodes.

The final two episodes of the 10-part documentary on Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls will air this evening. The documentary has been a smashing success, with monstrous TV ratings and countless social media topics.

An old Michael Jordan quote went viral on Twitter earlier this week. Jordan was asked five years ago in an interview with France’s L’Equipe if he could beat his Charlotte Hornets players in one-on-one. Jordan was 52 years old at the time.

L’Equipe: Do you think you can play against some of your guys right now? Do you sometimes do that or not? Could you win on one-on-ones against them?

Jordan: I’m pretty sure I can, so I don’t want to do that and demolish their confidence. So I stay away from them, I let them think they’re good…but I’m too old to do that anyway.

One of Jordan’s current players, Miles Bridges, seems to be down to play.

“Let’s get it then,” he wrote.

Let’s get it then https://t.co/7MbAOAFhSL — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) May 17, 2020

Who wouldn’t want to see 57-year-old Michael Jordan play Miles Bridges (or any of his Hornets players) in one-on-one?

Once The Last Dance is over, let’s get that set up. The TV ratings would be even more monstrous for something like that.