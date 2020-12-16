Injury Update For Hornets SF Gordon Hayward

Earlier this week, Charlotte Hornets star Gordon Hayward suffered an injury during the team’s preseason game against the Toronto Raptors.

Unfortunately it seems like Hayward’s Hornets career is off to a rough start. According to an announcement from the team, he suffered a broken finger.

“The Charlotte Hornets announced today Hornets forward Gordon Hayward sustained an avulsion fracture of his right fifth metacarpal during the team’s preseason exhibition against the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 14,” the team said in a statement.

“Hayward will miss Thursday’s preseason game at Orlando on Dec. 17 and will be listed as day-to-day moving forward.”

🚨 INJURY UPDATE 🚨 Gordon Hayward sustained an avulsion fracture of his fifth finger on his right hand. 🔗: https://t.co/AZKzz9uYzf | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/2FghVRDWB5 — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) December 16, 2020

Earlier this offseason, Hayward decided to take his talents to Charlotte after call from owner Michael Jordan.

Hayward agreed to a four-year, $120 million deal with the Hornets in free agency last week. The Boston Celtics also pick up a trade exception as part of the deal.

Unfortunately for Hayward, the final few years of his NBA career have been marred by injury. The start to his Hornets career is unfolding much the same way – at least right now.

Hopefully Hayward will be able to make a full recovery in the coming weeks. The Hornets officially listed him as day-to-day.

Charlotte’s regular season kicks off on December 23 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.