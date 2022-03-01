The Spun

Isaiah Thomas Back In The NBA: Sports World Reacts

Washington Wizards point guard Isaiah Thomas on the court.

Isaiah Thomas is officially back in the NBA.

Thomas is signing a 10-day deal with the Charlotte Hornets, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Thomas has split time this season with both the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers. He played one game with the Mavericks and had six points and four assists.

He played in four games with the Lakers and averaged nine points and two rebounds per game.

Before this season, Thomas played three games with the Pelicans last season and then 40 games with the Wizards in 2019. With the Wizards, he averaged 12 points per game and shot close to 41% from the field.

The NBA world is ecstatic that Thomas is back in the NBA.

Thomas averaged 41 points in three games with Denver’s G League team recently as well.

He joins a Hornets team that is 30-33 and is still fighting for a playoff spot. They’re currently 2 1/2 games back from the Nets who hold the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference.

