Isaiah Thomas Back In The NBA: Sports World Reacts

Isaiah Thomas is officially back in the NBA.

Thomas is signing a 10-day deal with the Charlotte Hornets, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Isaiah Thomas is signing a 10-day deal with Charlotte, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 1, 2022

Thomas has split time this season with both the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers. He played one game with the Mavericks and had six points and four assists.

He played in four games with the Lakers and averaged nine points and two rebounds per game.

Before this season, Thomas played three games with the Pelicans last season and then 40 games with the Wizards in 2019. With the Wizards, he averaged 12 points per game and shot close to 41% from the field.

The NBA world is ecstatic that Thomas is back in the NBA.

This is probably going to be his last chance in the NBA. I hope he does really well https://t.co/8y6RLb8MaL — T r e n t (@TrentNBA) March 1, 2022

Now let him actually play. https://t.co/ZyWNyfekpl — Celtics Dynasty (@CelticsDynasty_) March 1, 2022

Wow wow wow I thought Charlotte would try some guys out on a 10 day deal but didn’t see it being IT. Not exactly going to help the defense, but can’t be mad for an in season add as a 15th man. IT has a battler mentality, ultra competitive, imagine they want that to rub off https://t.co/S1Vk6FWT1F — James Plowright (@British_Buzz) March 1, 2022

LETS GO Isaiah and Terry reunited again https://t.co/x4BdIwiWAr — Drew (@_DDK6) March 1, 2022

I love it. I hope he gets a second one so I can see him. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/suufZxzmMs — Bibs (@BibsCorner) March 1, 2022

ISAIAH AND TERRY TOGETHER https://t.co/IMCid2GDhe — Carina ☘︎ (@girlikesgreen) March 1, 2022

Thomas averaged 41 points in three games with Denver’s G League team recently as well.

He joins a Hornets team that is 30-33 and is still fighting for a playoff spot. They’re currently 2 1/2 games back from the Nets who hold the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference.