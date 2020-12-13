Jamal Crawford Has A Telling Comment On LaMelo Ball

Tonight is the NBA debut for LaMelo Ball, the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft. The Charlotte Hornets rookie is facing the Toronto Raptors in preseason action.

Ball came off the bench for Charlotte tonight, and he’s played six minutes so far. In that time, the 6-foot-7 guard has already grabbed six rebounds and recorded an assist.

Ball hasn’t even scored in a preseason game, let alone played in a regular season contest, but NBA veteran Jamal Crawford has seen enough. He’s sold on the California kid.

“LaMelo will be a star. He has that ‘IT’ factor,” Crawford tweeted moments ago.

A bold statement as of now, but undoubtedly one that the Hornets are hoping comes to fruition.

As a rookie, the hope is that Ball won’t have to be thrust into a starring role right away. The Hornets brought in Gordon Hayward in free agency, have a high-priced point guard in Terry Rozier and also have emerging young players like P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges.

Eventually though, owner Michael Jordan and his organization are banking on Ball being the building block for the franchise.