Kenny Atkinson Makes Decision On Charlotte Hornets Job

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 10: Assistant coach Kenny Atkinson reacts to a play in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics during Game Four of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 10, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

The belief around the league was that Golden State Warriors assistant head coach Kenny Atkinson would become the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets. Well, that is no longer the case.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Atkinson has decided he won't join the Hornets. Instead, he'll remain an assistant coach for the Warriors.

"After being offered job during the NBA Finals, further conversations led Atkinson to believe it would be best to remain with Warriors," Wojnarowski said.

Atkinson, 55, was the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets from 2016-2020. During that span, he won 118 games.

It wasn't until August of 2021 when Atkinson joined Golden State's coaching staff.

Wojnarowski is reporting that Charlotte will "restart" its process when it comes to finding a head coach.

Before the Hornets decided they'd offer their head coaching job to Atkinson, the front office was also considering Mike D'Antoni and Terry Stotts. Perhaps they'll interview with the team again.