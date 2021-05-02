It’s been over a month since LaMelo Ball last played live basketball, and boy did we miss seeing the rising star on the court.

Ball had been sidelined since Mar. 18 when he suffered a fractured wrist. The injury was previously believed to be season-ending, but further evaluation proved otherwise. It took the talented Charlotte Hornets guard just a month and a half to return to the Charlotte lineup.

Just moments into Hornets-Pistons Saturday night, Ball reminded everyone why he was previously the favorite to win this season’s NBA Rookie of the Year award. The 6-foot-6 point guard delivered a gorgeous 70-foot underhanded pass to teammate Miles Bridges for an easy score at the rim.

This is just flat-out ridiculous. Take a look.

LaMelo Ball has been back in the lineup for about 5 minutes and just dropped this 70-foot underhand scoop dime pic.twitter.com/Wa2kcfFQmB — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 1, 2021

Ball is also starting to shake off the rust from a scoring perspective. He drained a step-back three late in the first half.

LaMelo Ball is giving us a quick reminder as to why many considered him this season’s Rookie of the Year.

Prior to suffering a fractured wrist back in March, Ball was averaging 15.9 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game. He displays a balanced attack, similar to that of his brother, Lonzo.

The 19-year-old LaMelo has turned the Hornets into one of the most exciting teams in the NBA this season. Charlotte was 30-32 entering Saturday night’s game, good for eighth-place in the Eastern Conference standings. No top-seeded team is going to want to face LaMelo and the Hornets during the postseason.

We can’t wait to see what LaMelo has left in store the rest of this season and into the playoffs.