LaMelo Ball Is Getting Serious Praise For His Performance Lately

It wasn’t a smooth transition to the NBA, but it appears LaMelo Ball is starting to show why the Charlotte Hornets selected him with the third overall pick.

Last month, Ball was losing minutes due to his turnover issues. Hornets head coach James Borrego had a great explanation for how the rookie guard could overcome that problem.

“If you’re turning the ball over five times in 16 minutes, that ain’t gonna cut it for me,” Borrego said. “If you’re doing that on the offensive end, you better be bringing something defensively.”

Ever since that moment, Ball has taken his games to new heights. Over the past six games, the talented rookie is averaging 21.7 points, 6.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Ball’s recent product has put the rest of the NBA on notice. His adjustment period is now over and it’s time for him to show what he can do in an expanded role.

LaMelo Ball’s last 6 games: 24 PTS – 7 REB – 10 AST

19 PTS – 7 REB – 5 AST

34 PTS – 4 REB – 8 AST

22 PTS – 7 REB – 3 AST

14 PTS – 5 REB – 7 AST

27 PTS – 5 REB – 9 AST Kid is special

Kia Rookie Ladder: LaMelo Ball stays on top in the latest ranking of the rookie class.

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins is so impressed by Ball’s latest stretch that he called him “Magic Johnson in the making.”

“It’s about time the head coach gave him the keys to the car because he’s been ready for this moment,” Perkins said on ESPN’s The Jump. “He is showtime and he has the potential to be the face of the NBA in a couple of years.”

The future is bright for LaMelo Ball, that’s for sure.