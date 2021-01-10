LaMelo Ball Had A Blunt Reaction To Making NBA History

LaMelo Ball made NBA history on Saturday night.

The Charlotte Hornets rookie point guard became the youngest player in league history to record a triple-double. Ball, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, had 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday evening.

Charlotte topped Atlanta, 113-105, to improve to 5-5 on the season.

“A 19-year-old rookie does not look like this,” Hornets coach James Borrego said of LaMelo’s performance. “This is rare what you’re seeing.”

According to ESPN, LaMelo replaced Markelle Fultz as the youngest player to record a triple-double by 177 days.

LaMelo, meanwhile, did not appear to be surprised by his historic performance.

“I’ve been doing this ever since I was three, so it comes quite easy to me, for real,” the No. 3 overall NBA Draft pick said in a postgame interview.

The Hornets have been among the biggest surprises in the NBA so far this season.

At 5-5 on the year, Charlotte is off to a very solid start, putting the Eastern Conference franchise in the thick of the playoff race.

If LaMelo can continue to turn in performances like the one he had on Saturday night, the Hornets will be dangerous.