LaMelo Ball Has Brutally Honest Comment On Facing LeBron

LaMelo Ball has already faced a handful of NBA superstars in his rookie season, but he hasn’t gone head-to-head with LeBron James yet. That’ll change on Thursday night, as the Charlotte Hornets will take on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Earlier this week, Ball was asked about facing James for the first time in his NBA career. He shockingly admit that he doesn’t feel any extra motivation just because he’s going up against one of the best players of all time.

“I mean, nah,” Ball told reporters. “I grew up a little different. Not really on basketball like that. So, not really.”

Ball acknowledged that “it will be cool” for him to face James. However, the rookie guard isn’t going to let that affect his mindset for Thursday night’s game.

“I go to every game with the same approach: going in to try to get a win.”

#Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball asked if he'll feel some type of way sharing a court with LeBron this week LaMelo: "I mean nah…I grew up a little different."#nba #lakers @wcnc pic.twitter.com/028DFQpZp7 — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) March 17, 2021

Ball recently earned Carmelo Anthony’s respect, as the future Hall of Famer called it an honor to see the Hornets guard use his nickname ‘Melo.’

“It’s an honor for him to have that name, for him to embrace it, for him to do the celebration…it’s a blessing,” Anthony said. “It’s a a respect thing for me. I embrace him.”

If Ball continues playing at a high level, he’ll most likely receive some words of encouragement from James later this week. He’s averaging 15.8 points and 6.3 assists per game as a rookie.