LaMelo Ball Has Brutally Honest Comment On Facing LeBron

Head coach James Borrego and LaMelo Ball #2 of the Charlotte Hornets speak on the sidelinesPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 04: Head coach James Borrego and LaMelo Ball #2 of the Charlotte Hornets speak during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on January 04, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

LaMelo Ball has already faced a handful of NBA superstars in his rookie season, but he hasn’t gone head-to-head with LeBron James yet. That’ll change on Thursday night, as the Charlotte Hornets will take on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Earlier this week, Ball was asked about facing James for the first time in his NBA career. He shockingly admit that he doesn’t feel any extra motivation just because he’s going up against one of the best players of all time.

“I mean, nah,” Ball told reporters. “I grew up a little different. Not really on basketball like that. So, not really.”

Ball acknowledged that “it will be cool” for him to face James. However, the rookie guard isn’t going to let that affect his mindset for Thursday night’s game.

“I go to every game with the same approach: going in to try to get a win.”

Ball recently earned Carmelo Anthony’s respect, as the future Hall of Famer called it an honor to see the Hornets guard use his nickname ‘Melo.’

“It’s an honor for him to have that name, for him to embrace it, for him to do the celebration…it’s a blessing,” Anthony said. “It’s a a respect thing for me. I embrace him.”

If Ball continues playing at a high level, he’ll most likely receive some words of encouragement from James later this week. He’s averaging 15.8 points and 6.3 assists per game as a rookie.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.