The first three picks of the 2020 NBA draft, Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball have all shown flashes of being All-Star caliber players.

The No. 3 overall pick might be the favorite for the Rookie of the Year race, though. Ball might be the best Ball family member in the NBA and he’s only in his first season with the Charlotte Hornets.

LaMelo has adjusted very well to life in the NBA. He currently lead the Hornets in assists per game, while sitting third in points and rebounds per game.

He’s had not trouble becoming an instant-impact player during his rookie season and his mentality might be a major part of that. Charlotte has a game against the Los Angeles Lakers coming up.

When asked about facing off against LeBron James for the first time, Ball suggested it’s just another game.

Here’s what he said, via ESPN:

“I mean, nah,” Ball, 19, told reporters on a videoconference Tuesday ahead of the Charlotte Hornets’ game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. “I grew up a little different. Not really on basketball like that. So, not really.” “I go to every game with the same approach — going in to try to get a win,” he said.

That kind of approach will help Ball as he continues in his NBA career.

However, he’s allowed to be excited about going up against arguably the best player to step on the court.

Los Angeles and Charlotte face off on Thursday night at 10:30 p.m. ET.