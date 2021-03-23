Report: There’s A New Recovery Timeline For LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball has had a fantastic rookie season in the NBA. His young career has hit a bit of a bump this week, with the news that he has suffered a fractured right wrist.

It’s a real blow to the Hornets, one of more exciting breakout teams of this NBA season. Ball was initially expected to miss the balance of the 2020-21 season after the injury.

At 21-21, the Hornets are currently in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, but just a half-game ahead of the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics. The loss of Ball could threaten to cost them a playoff spot entirely, though the extra two spots for play-in teams will help.

According to Shams Charania, there is some hope that he can return this spring. He has already had surgery to repair the injury, and will be reevaluated in four weeks.

With the consolidated schedule this year, even that timetable means a bunch of missed games. There are 17 games for the Hornets between now and April 23, which seems like the absolute earliest return possible (though probably an unrealistic one). During that run, he’ll miss games against the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Portland Trail Blazers, among others.

LaMelo Ball averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game this season. He was the Rookie of the Year favorite before the injury, but this could make it very difficult to stay in the running for that award.

Hopefully this proves to be a quick, seamless recovery for LaMelo, who at 19 has quickly become one of the most fun players in the league to watch.