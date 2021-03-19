LeBron James Gives Honest First Impression Of LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets rookie guard LaMelo Ball is enjoying a terrific rookie season and is a frontrunner for Rookie of the Year. He’s made a strong impression on just about everyone, and LeBron James is no exception.

Following the Los Angeles Lakers‘ 116-105 win over the Hornets, LeBron spoke glowingly about LaMelo Ball. He praised Ball’s abilities and was impressed by what he’s able to do at his young age.

“He’s damn good to be his age,” James said after the game, via ESPN. “His speed, his quickness, his ability to make shots and baskets in the paint… and he’s going to only get better. Every game is a learning experience for him. He’s going to get better as the season goes on and his career goes on.”

LeBron also had some kind words for the Ball family as a whole. He complimented LaMelo and his older brother Lonzo as “two unique players.”

“Him and ‘Zo are two very unique players in our league and they showcase that every night,” LeBron added.

LaMelo vs Lakers

26 PTS (10/18 FG), 7 AST, 5 REB LeBron: "I think he's damn good to be his age. His speed, his quickness, his ability to make shots at all facets in the paint, floaters, 3s. And he's only going to get better every game." pic.twitter.com/mHsGeSvaw4 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 19, 2021

LaMelo Ball was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. It didn’t take long at all for him to justify that selection.

Ball quickly received quality minutes on the court, making an impact by averaging 16 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists per game.

He’s a big reason the Hornets are 20-20 and on pace for their best record in five years.

The future looks bright for LaMelo Ball, and LeBron James will be there to support him.

