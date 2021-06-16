LaMelo Ball Has 1-Word Reaction To Rookie Of The Year

LaMelo Ball added a significant achievement to his résumé this Wednesday, as he was named the 2020-21 NBA Rookie of the Year.

Ball was as good as advertised for the Charlotte Hornets this season, averaging 15.7 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game. Some analysts thought he wouldn’t win the award since he missed an extended period of time due to a wrist injury, but the voters obviously felt like he deserved it over Minnesota Timberwolves swingman Anthony Edwards.

Immediately after it was announced that Ball won the Rookie of the Year award, he tweeted “blessings.”

Countless fans congratulated Ball on Twitter for winning the award. There hasn’t been much to cheer about in Charlotte for the past few years, but fans can finally see light at the end of the tunnel now because of Ball.

blessings 🕺🏽🛸💕 — Melo (@MELOD1P) June 16, 2021

There will be a lot of pressure on Ball to top what he was able to do this season. Fortunately, he already proved that he can handle high expectations.

Ball was one of the most talked about basketball players in the world before he even entered the NBA. Most fans expected him to be in the running for Rookie of the Year, so the fact that he won the award just proves that he can deliver.

With a full offseason to train with Charlotte’s staff, Ball could post even better numbers in his second season.