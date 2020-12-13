LaMelo Ball Reveals A Smart Plan For His NBA Money

LaMelo Ball is a rich man.

The youngest Ball brother was taken with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. Ball, a 6-foot-7 guard, is signing a four-year, $35.6 million contract. However, only the first two years and $16.1 million are fully guaranteed.

Ball has already made a couple of splash purchases as an NBA player – including a grill that his father isn’t a big fan of – but he’s revealed a smart plan for his spending habits.

The Charlotte Hornets rookie says that he will not be spending his NBA money. He’ll be saving everything he makes off his contract and living off his endorsement money.

“I don’t spend my NBA money,” Ball said, via ESPN. “I’m smarter than that, man.”

This strategy by LaMelo Ball has become a popular one among athletes, including Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski. The strategy was made most famous by former late-night TV host Jay Leno, who would live off his standup income and save his TV salary.

Gronkowski has admitted that his spending habits might change once he’s retired, but he’s done a good job saving up.

“I’ll probably spend a little bit more (when I’m retired),” he said. “When you’re playing six months of the year, you’re just driving home and driving to the stadium and you’re not really doing anything out and about. So when you have a full year of free time, I would say that I would be spending more money.”

Ball and the Hornets are scheduled to make their 2020-21 regular season debut on Dec. 23 against Cleveland.