Lonzo Ball Reacts To LaMelo’s Rookie Of The Year Win

Injuries cost LaMelo Ball 21 games this season, but his play when healthy was pretty transcendent. On Wednesday, the NBA announced him as Rookie of the Year for the 2020-21 season.

Ball averaged 15.7 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.9 rebounds per game, shooting 43.6/35.2/75.8 on the season. He made numerous incredible highlights throughout the season, and turned one of the league’s more forgettable franchises, the Charlotte Hornets, into a must-watch squad battling it out for a playoff berth.

Say what you will about LaVar Ball and his three sons, but LaMelo seems primed to pay off the immense hype. It probably helps that his boisterous father has taken something of a backseat to his youngest son’s incredible on-court play.

His older brother Lonzo Ball is still establishing himself as an NBA rotation player as well. He shared his love for his little brother on his Instagram stories last night, after the Rookie of the Year news dropped.

Lonzo Ball was also a touted young guard, drafted No. 2 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017. He was an All-Rookie Second-Teamer in 2018, the year Ben Simmons took home Rookie of the Year.

While he’s carved out a solid NBA career, and is still just 23 years old, he doesn’t appear to have the upside of his younger brother, who may have superstar potential. Lonzo’s future is a bit up in the air. His qualifying offer this year is worth just under $14.4 million. Staying with the New Orleans Pelicans and growing with Zion Williamson could be an attractive option, but there are plenty of rumors that he could look to head elsewhere in the next few years, especially with free agency potentially looming this offseason.

Lonzo had a career year, averaging 14.6 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game, and putting up career highs in all three major shooting categories, with a 41.4/37.8/78.1 season.

