Draymond Green Reacts To What He’s Seen From LaMelo Ball

Michael Jordan has a pretty rough history in the NBA Draft, as owner of the Charlotte Hornets. Midway through the 2020-21 season, however, it looks like he and the team’s front office nailed last year’s No. 3 pick with LaMelo Ball.

Ball was discussed as the potential No. 1 pick for a while, though there were lingering concerns about his ability as a shooter, his wayward path to the NBA, and of course, the LaVar Ball of it all. He’s made those concerns dissipate with his impressive play as a rookie so far.

In 35 games, Ball is averaging 15.8 points, six rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game, shooting 44.9/37.8/80.2 on the year. At 18.8, he has the highest PER of the league’s rookies.

Draymond Green is never shy about his opinion when it comes to league matters. On today’s First Take, he revealed that he’s a big fan of the youngest Ball brother.

Draymond Green on LaMelo Ball: "LaMelo is a problem! … MJ got this one right." pic.twitter.com/wWU8cuRv1U — First Take (@FirstTake) March 10, 2021

“As I’ve watched him play, my goodness. I texted my mom not too long ago and said ‘You was right, LaMelo is a problem. He’s a problem,'” Green admitted, after his mother told him about the rookie’s game earlier in the year.

“I love his game. He’s super fast, which I had no clue he’s fast and downhill like that. He’s extremely smart. He don’t even know how to play the NBA game yet. He’s just out there playing, like a little kid in a candy store, just playing and having fun. But he’s very smart. He passes the ball with the best of them already. He’s 6’7″, he has incredible size. I think Charlotte, M.J. got this one right.”

If Draymond Green says that LaMelo Ball’s game is for real, you know he means it.

The Rookie of the Year candidate and the Charlotte Hornets are back in action on Thursday, hosting the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET.

