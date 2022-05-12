Look: LaMelo Ball Has Revealed Some New Tattoos

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 20: LaMelo Ball #2 of the Charlotte Hornets gestures during their game against the Indiana Pacers at Spectrum Center on October 20, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Hornets won 123-122. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball has made a few additions to his tattoo collection.

The NBA world has known for a few years that Ball has a significant No. 1 chest piece with wings. Now, the former Rookie of the Year has a few hand tattoos.

Images of Ball's tattoos surfaced on social media this week. His tattoos feature butterflies, his "LaFrance" brand logo, UFOs and his "Not From Here" phrase.

The "Not From Here" phrase was part of the campaign for Ball's first signature sneaker with PUMA.

TMZ shared photos of Ball's new hand tattoos here:

It probably won't take NBA fans very long to get used to Ball's new look.

Ball had a strong Year 2 with the Hornets, averaging 20.1 points, 7.6 assists and 6.7 rebounds per game.

The future is certainly bright for Ball, that's for sure.