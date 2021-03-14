Charlotte Hornets rookie guard LaMelo Ball dazzled with a nasty three-point sequence against the Toronto Raptors Saturday night.

Ball is without a doubt the overwhelming favorite to win this year’s NBA Rookie of the Year award. The Hornets guard has not only been brilliant, he’s elevated his entire team, leading them to a 18-18 record so far this season, good for seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

Ball himself is averaging 15.6 points per game to go along with 6.4 assists and six rebounds. The one area of improvement he could make is his three-point shooting, which has already seen an uptick as of late. Look no further than his latest three-point shot on Saturday.

The Hornets guard caught a pass in the corner and was met quickly by a trailing Raptors defender. Ball put up a quick shot fake, did a full 360-spin and then sank the three-pointer. It’s as incredible as it sounds.

Take a look.

Oh my LAMELO 🤯pic.twitter.com/wnmWu0tlyz — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 14, 2021

LaMelo Ball has somehow transformed this Hornets team into must-watch basketball television. Even basketball super-fan and analyst Rob Perez can’t believe how fun Charlotte has become this season.

“How Charlotte went from irrelevancy to must-see-TV overnight is still so nuts,” Perez tweeted Saturday night.

how Charlotte went from irrelevancy to must-see-TV overnight is still so nuts. its not just LaMelo either, the Hornets on the floor with him have their potential unlocked. they just launch and lob like every possession is a party. vibes so good i just saw Biyombo call for an iso. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 14, 2021

As long as the Hornets don’t falter in the second half of the season, they’re heading to the postseason. They’ll be one of the most dangerous teams at that time with Ball leading the way.

[Yahoo Sports]