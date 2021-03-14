The Spun

LaMelo Ball makes his NBA debut for the Charlotte Hornets.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 12: LaMelo Ball #2 of the Charlotte Hornets looks on during the first half of their game at Spectrum Center on December 12, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Charlotte Hornets rookie guard LaMelo Ball dazzled with a nasty three-point sequence against the Toronto Raptors Saturday night.

Ball is without a doubt the overwhelming favorite to win this year’s NBA Rookie of the Year award. The Hornets guard has not only been brilliant, he’s elevated his entire team, leading them to a 18-18 record so far this season, good for seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

Ball himself is averaging 15.6 points per game to go along with 6.4 assists and six rebounds. The one area of improvement he could make is his three-point shooting, which has already seen an uptick as of late. Look no further than his latest three-point shot on Saturday.

The Hornets guard caught a pass in the corner and was met quickly by a trailing Raptors defender. Ball put up a quick shot fake, did a full 360-spin and then sank the three-pointer. It’s as incredible as it sounds.

Take a look.

LaMelo Ball has somehow transformed this Hornets team into must-watch basketball television. Even basketball super-fan and analyst Rob Perez can’t believe how fun Charlotte has become this season.

“How Charlotte went from irrelevancy to must-see-TV overnight is still so nuts,” Perez tweeted Saturday night.

As long as the Hornets don’t falter in the second half of the season, they’re heading to the postseason. They’ll be one of the most dangerous teams at that time with Ball leading the way.

