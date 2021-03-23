Charlotte Hornets Release Official Update On LaMelo Ball

This breakout season for the Charlotte Hornets has hit a snag, with the injury to Rookie of the Year candidate LaMelo Ball. The 2020 first-round pick fractured his right wrist in the team’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

Initially, it was feared that the injury might end the 19-year old star’s season. That could still be the case, but the team has now confirmed the report that he will be re-evaluated in four weeks. Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported that recovery timeline for Ball. That means he’ll miss a minimum of 17 games, though it seems likely that he’ll be out for even more, even in the best case scenario.

“The Charlotte Hornets announced that guard LaMelo Ball underwent successful surgery to address a fracture in his right wrist,” the team said in a statement. “The surgery was performed at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City by Dr. Michelle Carlson.

“Ball’s wrist will be immobilized and he will be reevaluated in four weeks. Additional updates will be provided at that time. The injury was sustained during the Hornets loss to the LA Clippers on March 20.”

Through 41 games, LaMelo Ball is averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists per game. His 1.6 steals is good for 7th in the entire NBA.

It is unclear if this injury will knock him out of contention for the Rookie of the Year award, though it may be tough to win it with that much time away. Still, he has been an absolute home run for the Charlotte Hornets, a team that has not always drafted well, who took him No. 3 overall ahead of the season.

Ball was the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month in both January and February.

The Hornets are 21-21 on the year, and currently occupy the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference Playoff race.

[Charlotte Hornets]