LaVar Ball Shares Honest Admission With Michael Jordan

LaVar Ball has said countless times that he would like to play Michael Jordan one-on-one.

LaMelo Ball is now playing for Michael Jordan, as the Charlotte Hornets selected LaVar’s youngest son at No. 3 overall in the NBA Draft.

With LaMelo now playing for Jordan’s NBA team, talk of a LaVar vs. MJ game has increased. Obviously, there’s pretty much zero chance that Jordan would consider it. Surprisingly, LaVar seems to be backing off the idea, too.

“Realistically, neither one of us is gonna do this,” LaVar told TMZ Sports. “We over 50!”

Hey, at least he’s being reasonable for the first time. LaVar had previously told USA TODAY that he would beat MJ in a game.

“I would just back (Jordan) in and lift him off the ground and call a foul every time he fouls me when I do a jump hook to the right or the left,” Ball said. “He cannot stop me one-on-one. He better make every shot ’cause he can’t go around me. He’s not fast enough. And he can only make so many shots outside before I make every bucket under the rim.”

Jordan, meanwhile, wasn’t having any of it.

“He played, I think, college, maybe? He averaged, like 2.2 points a game,” Jordan said back in 2017. “Really? It doesn’t dignify an answer, but I’m going to give it to you because you asked the question. I don’t think he could beat me if I was one-legged.”

Jordan is right, though: None of this dignifies an answer.