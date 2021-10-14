The Spun

LiAngelo Ball Reportedly Signs With NBA G-League Team

LiAngelo Ball in the NBA Summer League.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 09: LiAngelo Ball #8 of the Charlotte Hornets passes the ball up the court against the Sacramento Kings during the 2021 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on August 9, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Kings defeated the Hornets 80-70. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

After reports earlier this week indicated that LiAngelo Ball would enter the NBA G League ahead of the upcoming season, the 22-year-old has decided to instead sign a deal with a specific organization.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Ball has signed a non-guaranteed contract with the Charlotte Hornets. Doing so allows the organization to claim his rights and for him to have a spot with the team’s G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm.

The middle Ball brother played for the Hornets during Summer League, where he averaged 9.6 points in 17.4 minutes per game. The highlight of his appearance with Charlotte during the multi-week experience in Las Veags came when he hit an absurd buzzer-beater against the San Antonio Spurs.

Of course, Ball’s younger brother, LaMelo plays with the Hornets top roster and won Rookie of the Year for his performance last season. The connection surely helped LiAngelo get an in with the organization and whatever he did over the summer impressed the team enough for earn him this opportunity for the upcoming year.

The non-guaranteed contract with the Hornets will be a welcome development for Ball, who hasn’t had the most straightforward path at the professional level.

Ball’s first opportunity in the NBA came with the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League in March of 2020. Unfortunately, the season got cut short due to COVID-19 and he wasn’t able to appear in a game.

Ball later spent part of training camp with the Detroit Pistons in 2020 but was waived without appearing in a preseason game.

After leaving UCLA in the midst of an indefinite suspension from the program, Ball started playing professionally in 2018. He briefly saw time with Lithuanian professional team Prienai Vytautas and the Los Angeles Ballers of the Junior Basketball Association.

