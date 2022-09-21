Look: Gordon Hayward Wife Cold Tub Video Goes Viral

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 12: Gordon Hayward #20 of the Charlotte Hornets drives to the basket against Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors during the first half of their game at Spectrum Center on December 12, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Charlotte Hornets swingman Gordon Hayward is trending on social media this week due to a recent challenge he had with his wife Robyn.

Gordon and Robyn competed to see who can stay in a cold tub longer. It didn't take long for Robyn to jump out of the tub.

In fact, Robyn stayed in the cold tub for just eight seconds before making a business decision. Her husband's reaction was priceless.

"Eight seconds," Hayward exclaimed. "That's pathetic!"

Here's the video of Hayward's wife that's going viral:

Most of the responses to this video were positive.

"The amount of love you two have for each other even with these antics," one person said.

Another person commented, "Hilarious, Gordon is tuff on you!"

Maybe next time around Robyn will be able to stay in the cold tub longer than eight seconds.