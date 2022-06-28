Look: Hornets Have Announced Decision On Miles Bridges

CHARLOTTE, NC - APRIL 29: A general view of the game between the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets during game six of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2016 NBA Playoffs at Time Warner Cable Arena on April 29, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is up for restricted free agency and is eligible for a max contract.

There have been reports recently that the Hornets might be reluctant to match any offer Bridges receives, but that doesn't seem to be the case, according to Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak.

Kupchak told reporters today in no uncertain terms that the team intends on keeping Bridges around.

"I will say, as an organization, we love Miles. We're going to bring him back," Kupchak said. "He's been great for the franchise, and I believe with his work ethic he's only going to get better."

The No. 12 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Bridges turned in three solid seasons before exploding during the 2021-22 campaign.

He averaged 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 49% from the field and 80% from the free throw line.

Bridges turned 24 in March, and it seems like the Hornets view him as a still-ascending player, or at the very least, one who is going to be good enough to build around in the coming years.