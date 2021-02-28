Look: LaMelo Ball Fires Back At NBA Announcer’s Criticism

LaMelo Ball has been having a rock-solid and record-breaking rookie season for the Charlotte Hornets, averaging 15-6-6 per game. But he was recently called out by a Golden State Warriors broadcaster for a celebration and decided to respond.

During Friday’s game against the Warriors, Ball celebrated a three-point shot with a three-finger salute, similar to one that Carmelo Anthony has used in the past. But the Warriors broadcaster took umbrage with Ball invoking Carmelo’s signature gesture. During the broadcast he told Ball to “be original” and “come out with your own celebration.”

“He’s doing three fingers to the head like Carmelo Anthony… I know they’re both Melo, but come out with your own celebration,” the announcer said. “Be original.”

Needless to say, Ball didn’t take too kindly to being told off like that. He took to Instagram with the reply, “Been doing this since I was a jit (juvenile in training).”

The Hornets ultimately lost that game, but LaMelo Ball looked good against one of the NBA’s elite guards in Steph Curry.

Charlotte are currently 15-17 and in position for the eighth seed in the East. Ball has been a big reason for that, playing in all 32 games and starting 12.

He’s not exactly Carmelo Anthony exploding onto the scene in 2004, but he’s on track for a bright future.

Will LaMelo Ball be an All-Star for the Hornets in the future?