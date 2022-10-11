Look: LaMelo Ball Leaves Preseason Game With Injury
Charlotte Hornets star guard LaMelo Ball left Monday night's preseason game against the Washington Wizards with an ankle injury.
Ball, who made his first All-Star Game appearance last year, rolled his left ankle while trying to plant on a drive to the basket during the third quarter.
He immediately went down in pain, though he was able to get to his feet after a few moments. The Hornets have already said Ball won't return.
Here's video of the play.
Ball followed up his Rookie of the Year campaign in 2020-21 with an All-Star appearance last year.
The Hornets have reached the play-in tournament in each of Ball's first two seasons. He'll be counted on to help them improve on that finish this year.
Hopefully, Ball's ankle injury will not keep him sidelined for very long.