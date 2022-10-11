Look: LaMelo Ball Leaves Preseason Game With Injury

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 13: LaMelo Ball #2 of the Charlotte Hornets brings the ball up the court against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter at Spectrum Center on October 13, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Charlotte Hornets star guard LaMelo Ball left Monday night's preseason game against the Washington Wizards with an ankle injury.

Ball, who made his first All-Star Game appearance last year, rolled his left ankle while trying to plant on a drive to the basket during the third quarter.

He immediately went down in pain, though he was able to get to his feet after a few moments. The Hornets have already said Ball won't return.

Here's video of the play.

Ball followed up his Rookie of the Year campaign in 2020-21 with an All-Star appearance last year.

The Hornets have reached the play-in tournament in each of Ball's first two seasons. He'll be counted on to help them improve on that finish this year.

Hopefully, Ball's ankle injury will not keep him sidelined for very long.