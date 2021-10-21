Look: LaMelo Ball’s Postgame Outfit Went Viral Last Night

LaMelo Ball’s postgame outfit outshined – for better or for worse – his impressive season-opening performance on Wednesday night.

The youngest Ball brother was sensational in the Charlotte Hornet’s season opener. He scored 31, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out seven assists. More importantly, he helped the Hornets erase a 23-point deficit to beat the Indiana Pacers 123-122.

Ball’s season-opening performance was the talk of the NBA world on Wednesday night. That is, until the second-year point guard appeared at his postgame press conference rocking a neon-green trench coat, blazer and pants. No, we’re not kidding.

Take a look.

He even had the matching neon-green Lamborghini Urus sport car to pose in front of.

Statement made? Well, not really.

He sort of looked like a villain in the latest Batman movie last night.