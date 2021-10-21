Look: LaMelo Ball’s Postgame Outfit Went Viral Last Night

LaMelo Ball’s postgame outfit outshined – for better or for worse – his impressive season-opening performance on Wednesday night.
The youngest Ball brother was sensational in the Charlotte Hornet’s season opener. He scored 31, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out seven assists. More importantly, he helped the Hornets erase a 23-point deficit to beat the Indiana Pacers 123-122.
Ball’s season-opening performance was the talk of the NBA world on Wednesday night. That is, until the second-year point guard appeared at his postgame press conference rocking a neon-green trench coat, blazer and pants. No, we’re not kidding.
Take a look.
LaMelo Ball, ladies and gentlemen… @MELOD1P #AllFly pic.twitter.com/XlVEY5dIXi
— Will Palaszczuk (@WilliePStyle) October 21, 2021
He even had the matching neon-green Lamborghini Urus sport car to pose in front of.
🕺🏽🛸💕 pic.twitter.com/PjTJY2G7ap
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 21, 2021
Statement made? Well, not really.
He sort of looked like a villain in the latest Batman movie last night.
“When you gotta drop 30 points at 7 but terrorize Gotham at 11,” one fan said.
“Why he looks like a supervillain???,” said another.
The good news is that MVP voters won’t take LaMelo Ball’s fashion choices into consideration.
Hornets fans began chanting “MVP” as Ball guided the Hornets on a wild 23-point comeback in the second half. The second-year point guard isn’t too focused on winning a personal award, though. He wants to keep winning games.
“Yeah definitely I heard it. The city turnt. I love it. We’re gonna keep on trying to win,” Ball said after the game.
Ball and the Hornets will try and move to 2-0 on Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.