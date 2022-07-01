Look: LiAngelo Ball Signs With NBA Team For Summer League

BRIDGEPORT, CT - MARCH 1: LiAngelo Ball #3 of the Greensboro Swarm looks on during the game against the Westchester Knicks on March 1, 2022 at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. (Photo by Evan Yu/NBAE via Getty Images) Evan Yu/Getty Images

LiAngelo Ball will have the chance to showcase his skillset at the NBA 2K23 Summer League later this month.

On Friday, the Charlotte Hornets announced their roster for the Summer League. Ball was listed on their roster.

Last year, Ball played for the Hornets in the Summer League. He averaged 9.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.

Ball spent the 2021-22 season on the Hornets' G-League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm.

Unfortunately for Ball, he only averaged 13.2 minutes per game this past season. He averaged 4.6 points per contest on 36.1 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

If Ball can show the Hornets that he improved his overall game this offseason, he could potentially make their roster for the 2022-23 season.

Some fans would certainly like to see LaMelo and LiAngelo competing on the same team.

The Summer League officially begins on July 7. The Hornets' first game is against the Indiana Pacers on July 8.