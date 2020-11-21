Look: Terry Rozier Has A Message For Gordon Hayward

Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward are teammates again (for now, anyway).

The former Boston Celtics teammates have reunited in Charlotte. A year after Rozier was moved to the Hornets in a sign-and-trade, Hayward has signed with the Eastern Conference franchise in free agency.

Hayward, who spent three years in Boston, has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract with the Hornets. ESPN.com had some details on the signing:

Hayward signed an offer sheet with Charlotte in 2014 as a restricted free agent, but the Utah Jazz matched the offer and kept him. The Celtics have lost two max contract players to free agency in the past two years — Kyrie Irving and Hayward. To make room for Hayward’s contract, the Hornets will waive Nic Batum’s $27.1 million expiring contract, according to The Charlotte Observer. The move will spread out Batum’s cap hit over the next three seasons.

Rozier seems to be excited by the move. He tweeted a message to Hayward following news of the signing.

“Welcome to the wild side! Let’s eat,” he wrote.

@gordonhayward welcome to the wild side! Let’s eat 🐝 🐝🐝 — Terry Rozier (@T_Rozzay3) November 21, 2020

The Hornets were far from a playoff team in 2019-20, but they should be improved in 2020-21 with the signing of Hayward and the drafting of LaMelo Ball.