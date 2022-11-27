Look: Wife Of NBA Star Not Happy With Injury Decision

The wife of Charlotte Hornets star Gordon Hayward is not happy with how her husband's recent injury was handled.

Robyn Hayward took to Instagram over the weekend to say that her husband, who was listed as out for Friday's game with a left shoulder contusion, actually has a more severe injury than the official report indicated.

Robyn Hayward said her husband has a "fractured scapula" which the team allowed him to play through in its last game "even though he couldn't move his arm up."

"Just to clarify--since the team doesn't say. It's a fracture in the shoulder. Which is a broken bone," she wrote. "I'm over them not protecting players. Just was talking with a young player's mom and she was saying the same thing."

It should be noted that Hayward did clarify her statements with a new Instagram story on Sunday.

"I was frustrated with the injury report and the response to it," she said. "I'm sorry it came across in a negative way. It's not at all how I feel about the organization. I just wanted everyone to know why Gordon actually wasn't playing."

Hayward is officially "week-to-week" with his scapular fracture. The veteran wing is averaging 16.3 points, 4.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game this season.