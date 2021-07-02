Jason Kidd Says There’s 1 Rule For Golfing With Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan has become a famously competitive golfer during his post-basketball life. Jason Kidd, the new coach of the Dallas Mavericks and a personal friend of Jordan’s, revealed one key to playing a round with His Airness.

“If you don’t know how to play fast, then you are not allowed to come back,” Kidd told Golf.com. “With him, if you don’t play fast, he will leave you. He’s a competitor.

“That’s the other thing, you get to see guys as competitors in golf because you’ve got to compete when you’re playing with the best. And when you know they’re better than you, you’ve gotta bring your A-game.”

It’s no surprise that Michael Jordan likes to push the pace. As one of the most diehard competitors we’ve ever seen in any sport, it makes sense that he likes to keep the momentum up, and try to outwork his opponents.

It has been a big few weeks for Kidd, who returns to the ranks of NBA head coaches, after up-and-down tenures with the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks. In 2019, he joined the Los Angeles Lakers staff, helping lead LeBron James and Anthony Davis to an NBA Title last year.

“Damn I hate to lose JKidd man but damn I’m happy for him at the same time! Good luck Kidd!” LeBron tweeted after the news that the former star point guard landed the Mavs job.

Now, he’s tasked with building a title contender around one of the league’s most exciting young players, Luka Doncic.

