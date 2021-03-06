Michael Jordan Gives Honest Reaction To LaMelo Ball’s Rookie Season

LaMelo Ball entered the NBA with lofty expectations due to all the hype that his family has built over the past few years, and yet the rookie guard has managed to exceed them thus far.

Things didn’t immediately click for Ball at the professional level, but he has been a nightmare to defend since February.

Ball is currently averaging 15.8 points, 6.3 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game. A few nights ago, he had 30 points on 10-of-18 shooting against the Portland Trail Blazers.

When asked about Ball’s recent production, Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan admit that the third overall pick is playing even better than he expected.

“I think Melo has adjusted to the NBA game better than any of us ever thought this early in his career,” Jordan told the Associated Press. “He has exceeded our expectations so far this season.”

Hornets head coach James Borrego also praised Ball, saying “His growth, his fearlessness, his ability to bounce back even when things don’t go his way on one end of the floor … he’s a special kid.”

While a lot of the credit for Charlotte’s success this year should go to Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier, we can’t dismiss what Ball has accomplished at such a young age.

If the Hornets end up clinching a playoff berth this season, Ball will most likely be a big reason why.