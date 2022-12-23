Miles Bridges, NBA Team 'Gaining Traction' On New Deal

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 03: Miles Bridges #0 of the Charlotte Hornets dunks the ball during the first quarter of their game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Spectrum Center on February 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Before the start of the 2022 NBA offseason, the belief was that Miles Bridges would receive a lucrative contract. Everything changed after he was accused of assaulting Mychelle Williams.

In November, Bridges has accepted the punishment and conviction in this case without formally admitting guilt. He was sentenced to three years of probation with no jail time.

Now that Bridges' legal situation has cleared up, it sounds like a return to the NBA is back on the table.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hornets and Bridges are "gathering traction" in talks on a new contract.

Wojnarowski added that an agreement between the Hornets and Bridges could occur in the near future. Since the league is still investigation Bridges' case, he could still face a lengthy suspension.

Last season, Bridges averaged 20.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game for the Hornets.

The Hornets have certainly missed Bridges' contributions this season. They're 8-24 heading into tonight's game against the Lakers.

Bridges would give Charlotte a much-needed upgrade on the wing, there's no doubt about it.