NBA World Reacts To The Insane Miles Bridges Dunk

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has become somewhat well-know for his absurd dunking ability. On Sunday afternoon, he made his latest submission for dunk of the year in his team’s game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Late in the fourth quarter of a close game, the Hornets scrambled to secure an offensive rebound. Eventually, the ball landed in the hands of Cody Zeller, who promptly kicked it out to Bridges. The 23-year-old immediately headed downhill, getting around a close-out from Bogdan Bogdanović. He then elevated one-on-one against Clint Capela, throwing down an absolute hammer over the Hawks center.

The poster instantly sparked reactions of disbelief from both benches, as Bridges celebrated on his way back down the court. The dunk was especially impressive because it was done over top of Capela, who’s been one of the best defensive big men in the league this year.

Take a look at the Bridges’ demolition:

It’s not everyday that the NBA sees a dunk like the one that Bridges threw down over Capela. As a result, fans took to Twitter to celebrate the poster.

Although the dunk extended the Hornets lead to five, the Hawks stormed back in the final few minutes to leave with a 105-101 victory. Bridges scored 23 points and grabbed seven boards in the loss.

The 23-year-old, former Michigan State Spartan has taken on a different role in Charlotte this season, to make space for some of the Hornets new additions. He’s averaging 10.4 points and 5.7 rebounds on 50.4 percent shooting from the floor and just over 39 percent from beyond the arc.

With the injuries to LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward, Bridges will be relied upon heavily for the next few weeks to keep the Hornets in playoff contention. With exactly 20 games to go, Charlotte sits at 27-25, good enough for fifth in the Eastern Conference.