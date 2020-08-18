NBA Announcer Suspended For Tweeting Out The N-Word

Charlotte Hornets’ radio play-by-play announcer John Focke has been suspended by the Hornets’ organization for sending a tweet which included the N-word.

Focke, like many NBA fans, was enjoying the thrilling Jazz-Nuggets NBA Playoff game on Monday. Towards the tail-end of the game, the NBA announcer commented on the impressive shot-making from Donovan Mitchell and Jamal Murray via Twitter. In the tweet, Focke included the N-word instead of the “Nuggets.”

“Shot making in this Jazz-(N-word) game is awesome,” Focke wrote on Twitter,via the Charlotte Observer. “Murray and Mitchell going back and forth what a game!”

Fans quickly noticed his mistake. Focke apologized for his tweet, which included the N-word, late Monday night, as seen in the tweet below.

“Earlier today I made a horrific error while attempting to tweet about the Denver-Utah game,” Focke’s tweet read. “I don’t know how I mistyped, I had (and have) no intention of ever using that word. I take full responsibility for my actions. I have been sick to my stomach about it ever since. I’m truly sorry that this happened and I apologize to those I offended.”

The Charlotte Hornets have since responded to Focke’s tweet. The organization has made it clear it in no way condones Focke’s language.

Charlotte Hornets Statement: pic.twitter.com/4RaDvcSfHU — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) August 18, 2020

Focke is clearly apologetic about his actions. But his mistake begs the question: was this simply a misspelling or did Focke’s phone auto-correct and use the N-word?

Either way, this is a horrible look for Focke as he just wrapped up his first season doing radio play-by-play for the Hornets. Charlotte has suspended Focke for his actions.