NBA Announcer Suspended For Tweeting Out The N-Word

A basketball sits on the court during a timeout in the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics game.(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Charlotte Hornets’ radio play-by-play announcer John Focke has been suspended by the Hornets’ organization for sending a tweet which included the N-word.

Focke, like many NBA fans, was enjoying the thrilling Jazz-Nuggets NBA Playoff game on Monday. Towards the tail-end of the game, the NBA announcer commented on the impressive shot-making from Donovan Mitchell and Jamal Murray via Twitter. In the tweet, Focke included the N-word instead of the “Nuggets.”

“Shot making in this Jazz-(N-word) game is awesome,” Focke wrote on Twitter,via the Charlotte Observer. “Murray and Mitchell going back and forth what a game!”

Fans quickly noticed his mistake. Focke apologized for his tweet, which included the N-word, late Monday night, as seen in the tweet below.

“Earlier today I made a horrific error while attempting to tweet about the Denver-Utah game,” Focke’s tweet read. “I don’t know how I mistyped, I had (and have) no intention of ever using that word. I take full responsibility for my actions. I have been sick to my stomach about it ever since. I’m truly sorry that this happened and I apologize to those I offended.”

The Charlotte Hornets have since responded to Focke’s tweet. The organization has made it clear it in no way condones Focke’s language.

Focke is clearly apologetic about his actions. But his mistake begs the question: was this simply a misspelling or did Focke’s phone auto-correct and use the N-word?

Either way, this is a horrible look for Focke as he just wrapped up his first season doing radio play-by-play for the Hornets. Charlotte has suspended Focke for his actions.


