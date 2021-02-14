Hornets Announce Injury Update For Gordon Hayward

After originally listing him as probable, the Charlotte Hornets have declared star swingman Gordon Hayward out for tonight’s game against San Antonio.

Due to what the team calls “lower back discomfort,” Hayward won’t take the court against the Spurs. Charlotte is set to host San Antonio at 7 p.m. ET Sunday.

Hayward has dealt with injuries the last few seasons but has played in 26 out of 27 games for the Hornets this year. He signed a lucrative free agent contract with Charlotte this past offseason and has thus far proven worth the investment.

In those 26 games (25 starts), Hayward is averaging a career-high 22.3 points per appearance while shooting 48.6 percent from the field, 42.2 percent from three-point distance and 86.4 percent from the foul line.

Charlotte (13-14) has been one of the surprises of the 2020-21 NBA season. Led by Hayward, point guard Terry Rozier and Rookie of the Year candidate LaMelo Ball, the Hornets are currently in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Keep in mind, this is a franchise that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2016. We’ll see if they can keep this inspired play up over the long haul.

Hopefully, Hayward will not miss much action due to his current back issues.