NBA Insider Offers Major Update On Hornets Star PG LaMelo Ball

One of the most promising stars in the NBA is returning to the hardwood this weekend. After missing 21 games due to a broken wrist, LaMelo Ball is officially back.

NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic was first to report the news that Ball will return to the Charlotte Hornets’ lineup tonight against the Detroit Pistons.

Ball, who fractured his right wrist back in late March, had his cast removed on April 19. Clearly he’s shown enough progress over the past two weeks that Charlotte feels comfortable with him playing in a game.

Prior to his injury, Ball was the favorite to win Rookie of the Year. He was averaging 15.9 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Although the 19-year-old star is officially cleared for action, the Hornets would be wise to limit his minutes against the Pistons.

The Hornets have plenty of depth in their backcourt with Devonte’ Graham, Terry Rozier and Brad Wanamaker. It would be smart to ease Ball back into action rather than put unnecessary pressure on him.

With the playoffs just around the corner, it’s imperative that Charlotte takes care of business tonight against Detroit. The Hornets are currently the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Tipoff for the Hornets-Pistons game is at 7 p.m. ET from the Spectrum Center.