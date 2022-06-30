NBA Star Reportedly Arrested On Felony Charges Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, NC - APRIL 29: A general view of the game between the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets during game six of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2016 NBA Playoffs at Time Warner Cable Arena on April 29, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the Charlotte Hornets received disturbing news involving star forward Miles Bridges.

According to TMZ Sports, Bridges was arrested for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles. He reportedly turned himself into a local jail.

A physical altercation involving Bridges allegedly took place on Tuesday. A woman claims she was in an argument with Bridges before things got physical.

However, Bridges was apparently gone by the time the police arrived on the scene.

Per TMZ, the woman involved in this altercation required medical attention.

Bridges' bail was set at a $130,000. He has already been released.

The timing of this situation is not ideal for Bridges. The Michigan State product is set to be a free agent this offseason.

This past season, Bridges averaged 20.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

Prior to this news, the Hornets were expected to give Bridges a massive offer sheet. It's unclear if their plans have changed because of this situation.